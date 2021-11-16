Motorola flagship smartphones tipped to launch with Snapdragon chipsets; Read more

The Lenovo-owned company, Motorola, is reported to launch two flagship smartphones in December with Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 8 chipset and Snapdragon 888+ chipset. The General Manager of the company has already made an announcement for the launch of Motorola Edge X. A report from a popular tipster, Digital Chat Station, suggests that Motorola will launch two flagship smartphones and one of them will be the Motorola Edge X while the other one is unknown.

Motorola flagship smartphones launch tipped

Motorola is tipped to launch two flagship smartphones in December according to reports from Digital Chat Station. One of them will carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset while the other one will be powered by the Snapdragon Gen 8 flagship chipset. As the company has already announced the launch of the Motorola Edge X smartphone, we can assume that it will come with the Snapdragon Gen 8 flagship chipset.

As per the rumours, the device carrying the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset under the hood will be priced below the usual flagship price range. The name of this handset is not out yet; however, we can expect it to be a part of the Motorola Edge series. The company launched the Motorola Edge S Pro and Motorola Edge Lite earlier.

The tipster has leaked the specifications of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra smartphone along with the Motorola Edge X. This device will also be a flagship and is expected to feature a punch-hole display and triple rear camera unit. Some reports suggest that these two handsets are the same and it is likely to sport a 6.67 inch OLED display with a screen refresh rate of 144 Hz. The triple camera unit on this device will feature a primary sensor of 50 megapixel and the device will carry a battery of 5,000 maH capacity with support for 68 W fast charging.

Motorola Edge X: Specifications

Motorola Edge X will sport a 6.67 inch display with 144 Hz screen refresh rate and will feature a 60 megapixel front camera in the punch hole on the display. The rear camera unit will include 50 megapixel primary sensor, 50 megapixel secondary sensor and 2 megapixel support sensor. The handset is likely to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 8 chipset paired with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity.

