Motorola Moto E20 budget phone is coming soon; specs and renders leaked

Motorola is planning to launch a new Moto E series smartphone in the near future. Last week, the popular gadget tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks shared photos of an upcoming Moto handset, but he didn’t reveal the name of the device. However today, the leakster has revealed that this particular handset will be arriving as the Moto E20. In addition, the tipster has leaked some more renders and specifications of the upcoming Moto offering, which have revealed its design from all angles. The leaked details indicate that the Moto E20 will be a budget smartphone.

Moto E20 leaked renders have revealed the design

Talking about the design first, as you can see in the renders, the Motorola Moto E20 will be offering a waterdrop notch above the screen to house the single selfie camera. The device will have slim bezels on the sides and top, but will house a tad thick bezel at the bottom. At the rear, the handset will have a large oval-shaped camera module, which will house two shooters and an LED flash unit. The back panel of the Moto E20 also seems to have an attractive hexagon-shaped pattern.

There’s also the signature Motorola logo on the back, but there’s no word if it will double up as a fingerprint sensor. On the right side, the Moto E20 will have a power button and the volume rocker. There’s also a third button on the side, which is expected to be used to trigger the Google Assistant. The device has a 3.5mm headphone socket on the top, and at the bottom, the phone will have a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a microphone.

Moto E20 specs and features leaked

Blass has suggested that the Moto E20 will be arriving with the model number XT2155-1 and is codenamed Aruba. The phone will be arriving with a 6.5-inch display, which will offer HD+ resolution. The smartphone will be powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor, but there’s no word regarding its make. The handset is tipped to offer 2GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage.

At the rear, the Moto E20 is said to have a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary shooter. For selfies and video calling, the device is tipped to arrive with a 5MP camera on the front inside the waterdrop notch. Software-wise, the handset will be arriving with Android 11 out of the box. Lastly, the tipster has suggested that the phone will be packed with a 4,000mAh battery.

Blass hasn’t revealed the pricing and availability of the Motorola Moto E20 at the moment. However, he did mention that there’s a Moto E30 variant in the works as well that’s codenamed Cyprus.

Source