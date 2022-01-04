Motorola Moto G71 5G confirmed to launch in India on January 10th

Motorola is all set to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market as Moto G71 5G. Today the company has confirmed the launch date on January 10th, 2022. The company has already launched the handset in the European market back in November last year. Now the Moto G71 5G is all set to make its way to the Indian market. The smartphone comes with triple rear-camera sensors, a punch-hole design, Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, massive battery, and a lot more among the others. Let’s have a closer look at the specifications of the upcoming device.

Moto G71 5G India launch confirmed

The company has confirmed the launch date on its official Motorola India Twitter handle. The company has shared a teaser poster revealing the design and launch date of the Moto G71 5G. Furthermore, the teaser poster also confirmed that the handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

“GO ALL IN with #motog71 5G smartphone & get ready to experience blazing fast performance, super-fast 5G connectivity, brilliant & immersive display experience & more. Launching 10th Jan on @Flipkart!” reads the official tweet.

Moto G71 5G Specifications

Thanks to the European launch we know something about the Moto G71 5G. The handset was launched in Europe with a 6.4-inch full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The display features a waterdrop notch with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset. The handset is backed by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Moto G71 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone offers a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Moto G71 5G packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with TurboPower 30 fast charging support. It would be interesting to at what price the company is planning to launch the smartphone in India. We can expect some more details from the brand as we move closer to the launch.