Motorola’s Moto Edge X30 pre-sale event closes; Phone goes out of stock

After a series of teasers, Motorola’s Moto Edge X30 becomes the first smartphone in the world with Qualcomm’s Flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The handset was available on pre-order in China; however, the company had to close the event as this flagship smartphone went out of stock in no time. It is said that the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is the current best flagship chipset across the globe. The Lenovo-owned company made history by launching the first ever Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset powered smartphone in the market. The pre-order event was planned to run from 9th December to 15th December; however, Motorola had to bring a change to the plan and now it has closed all the presale windows.

The Moto Edge X30’s 5 figure inventory was sold out in one day after it was launched and was made available on pre-order, such is the craze of a flagship chipset powered smartphone. However, the company hasn’t announced anything about the special edition of the Moto Edge X30 which comes with an in-display camera instead of the hole punch display.

The company has said that if anyone wants to purchase the all new Moto Edge X30 smartphone then they have to wait until the general sale starts. The head of OEM’s Mobile Division in China has said that the company is trying to restart the pre-order, provided it can get new models of the Moto Edge X30 out of the production in time.

Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the all new Moto Edge X30.

Motorola’s Moto Edge X30: Specifications

The Moto Edge X30 was launched on 9th December in China wih a 6.8 inch POLED Full HD+ display that has a screen refresh rate of 144 Hz and 500 nits peak brightness. This handset is powered by the Qualcomm’s Flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity. This phone carries a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood with 68 W fast charging support. The device runs on MyUI 3.0 based on Android 12 OS.

On the camera front, the Moto Edge X30 comes with a triple rear camera unit that features a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor accompanied by a 50 megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The company has offered a 60 megapixel camera sensor inside the hole punch on the front for selfies and video calls.

Motorola’s Moto Edge X30: Price

The Moto Edge X30 comes in four variants, the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity variant is priced at CNY 3,199 which is roughly Rs 37,942 in Indian currency while the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity variant is priced at CNY 3,399 which is roughly Rs 40,314 in Indian currency. The variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity will cost you CNY 3,599 which is roughly Rs 42,676 in Indian currency and the variant with 12 GB RAM, 256 GB internal storage capacity and an under-display camera is priced at CNY 3,999 which is roughly Rs 47,419 in Indian currency.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.