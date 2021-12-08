Motorola’s Moto Edge X30 to launch tomorrow; Expected specs and more

The Lenovo-owned company is all set to launch the Motorola Edge X30 smartphone tomorrow. This smartphone might become the first flagship model of 2022 with the current best Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood. However, the company hasn’t revealed much details about the Moto Edge X30. We have been relying on the official renders that give us a good look at the device ahead of the launch. Motorola will be launching the Moto Edge X30 along with the Moto Edge X30 special edition and Moto Edge S30 during the launch event.

According to the renders, Motorola’s upcoming flagship will be coming with a triple camera setup on the rear that includes a 50 megapixel primary sensor. The details of the other two lenses will be shared by the company during the launch event. The renders suggest that the Moto Edge X30 will come in Autumn Tung Shadow and Qionghai Snow colour options. The handset might include a Google Assistant button and it might not carry an alert slider on the side. As per the renders, the fingerprint scanner is not mounted on the back which means that this device will get an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Motorola’s Moto Edge X30: Expected specifications

The Motorola Edge X30 will be the first smartphone to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and also, it will be the first flagship device of 2022. The handset is expected to feature a 6.67 inch Full HD+ OLED display with a screen refresh rate of 144 Hz. According to rumours, this handset will pack a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood with 68 W fast charging support.

On the camera front, the Moto Edge X30 is going to come with a triple rear camera unit that features a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor. The details of the other camera sensors are yet to be disclosed. The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that was launched last month and is the current flagship. The chipset is expected to be paired with up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage capacity.

