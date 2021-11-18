Motorola’s Moto G Power 2022 unveiled with MediaTek chipset; Specs, price and more

Motorola launched the Moto G Power 2021 in January this year so we were expecting another variant to be launched in January next year; however, the company has come with a surprise as it announced the 2022 model of the Moto G Power. This smartphone comes a bit early but it won’t be available for sale until January 2022. The Moto G Power 2022 features a new chipset and a couple of improvements. Scroll down to know more about the Moto G Power 2022

Motorola’s G Power 2022: Specifications

The newly launched Moto G Power 2022 features a smaller 6.5 inch IPS LCD panel with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset which is an upgrade over the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset that powers the 2021 model of Moto G Power.

The processor is paired with a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity, and this is another upgrade over its predecessor. The 2021 model of Moto G Power used to come with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity. Moreover, the newly launched handset gets a variant which has 128 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded further using a microSD card.

On the camera front, the latest variant of the Moto G Power has a triple rear camera unit that features a primary sensor of 50 megapixel and two 2 megapixel macro and depth sensors each. The company has provided an 8 megapixel camera sensor on the front.

The all new Moto G Power 2022 carries a battery of 5,000 mAh with support for 10 W charging. The handset runs on Android 11 instead of the latest version.

Motorola’s Moto G Power 2022: Price and availability

Motorola’s Moto G Power 2022 is priced at $199 which is roughly Rs 14,700 in Indian currency and will be available in solitary Dark Grove colour options. The device will be available in the United States at Metro and Republic Wireless. Other channels such as Xfinity Mobile, Boost Mobile, Verizon, AT & T, Cricket, Google-Fi and US cellular will start selling the Moto G Power 2022 after some time.

