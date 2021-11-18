Motorola’s Moto G200 launched with Snapdragon 888+; Specs, price and more

The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker, Motorola, launched the all new Moto G200 along with Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41 and Moto G31. The new G series smartphones from Motorola include devices with both large and small OLED displays. All the handsets of the lineup carry 5,000 mAh batteries; however, the charging rate support is different. The handsets run on Android 11 and will be receiving one Android OS update. Scroll down to know about the new Moto G series smartphones from Motorola.

Motorola Moto G200 5G: Specifications and price

The newly launched Moto G200 is a successor to the previously launched Moto G100. The handset carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset under the hood which is currently the best across the globe. The processor is paired with 5 GB LPDDR5 RAM with up to 256 GB internal storage capacity.

The Moto G200 features a 6.8 inch LCD display with 144 Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10 support and DCI-P3 colour space. For optics, the handset has a triple rear camera unit featuring a primary sensor of 108 megapixel, 13 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a depth sensor. The company has offered a 16 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. Moto G200 is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support.

Motorola’s Moto G200 is priced at EUR 450 which is roughly Rs 37,900 in Indian currency and is currently available in Europe.

Motorola Moto G71 5G: Specifications and price

Motorola’s Moto G71 5G smartphone comes with a 6.4 inch OLED display that has 1,080 screen resolution and 60 Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers 15 percent better performance compared to the Snapdragon 690 chipsets. The device includes 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity.

The handset features a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor on the rear with an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel macro camera lens.It carries a 5,000 mAh battery with 30 W fast charging support.

The Moto G71 5G smartphone is priced at EUR 300 which is roughly Rs 25,200 in Indian currency. The handset is available in Europe and soon it will be marketed in India, Middle East and Latin America.

Motorola Moto G51 5G: Specifications and price

The all new Moto G51 5G smartphone offers fast 5G connectivity with the help of the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480+ chipset. The handset features a 6.8 inch LCD display with 1,080 pixels screen resolution and 120 Hz screen refresh rate. There is a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor at the back with an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel macro camera lens.

Motorola’s Moto G51 5G is priced at EUR 230 which is roughly Rs 19,200 in Indian currency and it is currently available in Europe.

Motorola Moto G41: Specifications and price

The Lenovo-owned company has unveiled the Moto G41 smartphone alongside the other variants of the Moto G series smartphones. The handset has a 6.4 inch OLED display with 1,080 pixels screen resolution and a screen refresh rate of 60 Hz.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with up to 6 GB RAm and up to 128 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company.

The handset comes with a 48 megapixel primary camera sensor at the back accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a macro camera sensor. It carries a 5,000 mAh battery with 30 W fast charging support.

Moto G41 is available in Europe at a price range of EUR 250 which is roughly Rs 21,000 in Indian currency.

Motorola Moto G31: Specifications and price

The Moto G31 is the last member of Motorola’s Moto G31 lineup and it sports a 6.4 inch OLED display with a screen resolution of 1080 pixel and 60 Hz screen refresh rate. This is a 4G device with IPX2 rating and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 4 GB RAm and up to 128 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded using a microSD card.

The rear camera unit in this handset includes a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor with an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a macro camera lens. It comes with a 500o mAh battery that supports just 10 W charging.

Motorola’s Moto G31 smartphone will cost you EUR 200 which is roughly Rs 16,846 in Indian currency. It is the cheapest smartphone of the Moto G lineup and is currently available in Europe.

