Motorola’s Moto G51 5G all set to launch on 10th December; Specs and more

The Moto G51 5G smartphone was launched in Europe a few days back and now it is all set to enter the Indian market. This handset was launched along with the Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G41 and Moto G31. Out of the 5 smartphones in this lineup, Moto G31 has been launched in India and now it’s time for the Moto G51 5G to make its debut in India. It is the first ever smartphone from Motorola to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the Moto G51 5G handset.

Moto G51 5G: Specifications

Motorola’s Moto G51 %G handset was launched in the European market a few days back with a 6.8 inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display that has a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. This handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 512 GB using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company. It is the first ever smartphone in India to carry this chipset under the hood.

For optics, the Moto G51 5G handset houses a triple camera unit on the rear that features a 60 megapixel primary camera sensor along with an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel macro camera lens. It is backed by a battery of 5,000 mAh .

The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, FM Radio, USB type-C port and 5G support. The device includes sensors such as ambient light sensor, accelerometer, compass, proximity sensor, gyroscope and fingerprint scanner.

Moto G51 5G: Expected price in India

The Moto G51 5G will launch on 10th December and will be available exclusively on Flipkart. The handset is said to come in Bright Silver, Aqua Blue and Indigo Blue colour options. The Moto G51 5G was priced EUR 228 which is roughly Rs 19,400 in Indian currency at the time of it’s launch in Europe. It is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000 in India.

