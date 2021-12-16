Motorola’s Moto G51 5G goes on sale today in India; Specs, price and more

The affordable 5G smartphone, Moto G51, from the Lenovo-owned based company, Motorola, has gone out on Flipkart. This Handset was launched in India on 10th December and it is the first device with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 plus chipset in the country. It comes with a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity, and has a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor at the back. Under the hood, a 5,000 mAh battery with 20 W Rapid Charging support, backs this device. Let’s take a look at the pricing and specifications of the Moto G51 5G smartphone.

Motorola’s Moto G51 5G: Specifications

The Moto G51 5G is a dual-sim handset that was launched in India on 10th December. It runs on My UX based on Android 11 and features a 6.8 inch Full HD+ Max Vision Display and a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 120 Hz screen refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. This handset is the first phone in the country to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 plus chipset under the hood, coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity.

On the camera front, Motorola’s Moto G51 5G smartphone houses a triple camera unit at the back that includes a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel macro lens. For selfies and videos, the company has provided a 13 megapixel camera sensor on the front.

The handset comes with 64 GB internal storage capacity that cannot be expanded. For connectivity, the Moto g51 5G includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, FM radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB type-C port. This handset has sensors such as ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor and magnetometer. It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W Rapid charging support.

Motorola’s Moto G51 5G: Price in India and availability

Motorola’s Moto G51 5G has gone out on sale from 12 PM IST today on Flipkart. The handset is priced at Rs 14,999 for the sole 4 GB and 64 GB internal storage capacity variant. The Moto G51 5G is available in Indigo Blue and Aqua Blue colour options.

