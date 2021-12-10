Motorola’s Moto G51 5G launched in India; First smartphone with Snapdragon 480+ chipset

The much awaited Moto G51 5G has been launched today in India. This handset is the first ever smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset. The newly launched device supports up to 12 global 5G bands and features a display with 120 hz screen refresh rate. The Moto G51 5G smartphone is going to give tough competition to the Realme Narzo 30 5G and Redmi Note 10T in the Indian market. It is the most affordable smartphone from the Lenovo-owned company, Motorola. Let’s take a look at the hardware specifications and pricing of the all new Moto G51 5G smartphone.

Motorola’s Moto G51 5G: Specifications

The all new Moto G51 5G is a dual sim smartphone that runs on My UX based Android 11 and sports a 6.8 inch Full HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixel, 120 hz screen refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset under the hood, paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity.

Motorola’s new handset houses a triple camera unit at the back that features a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel macro lens. The company has offered a 13 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity front, the Moto G51 5G includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, FM radio, GPS/A-GPS, USB type-C port, NFC and 3.5 mm audio jack. The device includes sensors such as ambient light, accelerometer, magnetometer, gyroscope and proximity sensor.

The Moto G51 5G smartphone carries a battery of 5,000 mAh that supports 20W Rapid charging. The weight of the handset is 208 grams and it measures 170.47 x 76.5 x 9.13 mm.

Motorola’s Moto G51 5G: price in India and availability

Motorola’s Moto G51 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 in India for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity. The handset will be available on Flipkart from 16th December in Indigo Blue and Aqua Blue colour options.

