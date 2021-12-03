Motorola’s Moto G51 5G to launch on 10th December; Specifications and more

Motorola launched the Moto G51 5G smartphone alongside the Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G41 and Moto G31 in Europe a few days back and it is tipped to unveil the handset in India on 10th December. This smartphone is the first variant from Motorola to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset. According to rumours, this smartphone will support 12 5G bands in India. The Moto G51 features a display with 120 Hz screen refresh rate and has a triple camera unit at the back. The handset packs 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity. Scroll down to know more about the upcoming Moto G51 5G smartphone.

Motorola’s Moto G51 5G: Specifications

The Lenovo-owned company, Motorola, unveiled the Moto G51 5G smartphone in Europe with a 6.8 inch Full HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 120 Hz screen refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. This handset is the first ever variant from the company to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset under the hood, coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 512 GB using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company.

The Moto G51 5G smartphone houses a triple camera unit at the back that features a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel macro lens. The company has offered a 13 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. This device is backed by a battery of 5,000 mAh that supports 10W charging.

Motorola’s Moto G51 5G: Expected price in India

The company has not revealed the pricing of the upcoming Moto G51 5G handset; however, it is rumoured to be priced at Rs 19,999 in India. The handset is priced at EUR 229.99 which is roughly Rs 19,600 in Europe.

Motorola launched the Moto G31 handset in India at a price tag of Rs 12,999 a few days back. The Moto g31 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and has a hole-punch display design.

The Moto G51 5G smartphone is rumoured to tipped to launch on 10th December; however, we shall wait for an official confirmation from the company.

For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.