Motorola’s Moto Tab G70 to launch in India soon; Specifications listed on Flipkart

Motorola’s Moto Tab G70 is all set to launch in India soon as it has been listed on Flipkart. However, the listing on the e-commerce website does not reveal the launch date but it suggests the specifications of the Moto Tab G70. The design of the Tab can be seen through the images and the device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset under the hood. It features an 11 inch 2K display with a peak brightness of 400 nits. This upcoming tablet from Motorola comes with support for Dolby Atmos and the device will be available in a Wi-Fi and a Cellular + Wi-Fi variant. According to the images shared on the e-commerce website, the Moto Tab G70 will feature a single camera sensor on the rear with a flash placed at the corner. It is said to come with thick bezels around the display and the volume buttons are placed on the right edge. The power button is placed on the top edge sling with two speaker grilles. The remaining two grilles are placed on the bottom with a USB type-C port. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the Motorola Moto Tab G70.

Motorola’s Moto Tab G70: Specifications

Motorola’s upcoming Moto Tab G70 will feature an 11 inch 2K LCD display with a screen resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, TUV certification for eye comfort and a peak brightness of 400 nits. It will pack a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset under the hood, paired with 4 GB RAM and will run on Android 11. The device will have an internal storage capacity of 64 GB that can be expanded up to 1 TB using a microSd card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company.

On the camera front, the device will house a 13 megapixel primary camera sensor at the back with a flashlight and an 8 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. For connectivity, the Moto Tab G70 includes 4G LTE, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, 4 point pogo pin to connect a keyboard and a USB type-C port. The device will carry a 7,770 mAh battery under the hood with support for 20 W rapid charging.

