Motorola’s Moto Watch 100 unveiled; Specs, price and more

The Lenovo owned company, Motorola, unveiled its new smartwatch yesterday. The Moto Watch 100 is a 42 mm smartwatch which runs on an all new MotoOS instead of the WatchOS that powers the Moto Watch 360. The Moto Watch 360 was launched in 2019 and was produced by a company named eBuyNow. The all new Moto Watch 100 comes bundled up with a new software and a better battery that offers a backup for up to 2 weeks. Scroll down to know more about Motorola’s all new Moto Watch 100.

Motorola’s Moto Watch 100: Specifications

After a bunch of rumours and tips, Motorola’s much awaited Moto Watch 100 is official now. It comes in 42 mm size and features a 1.3 inch circular LCD display with an always on mode. We have seen watches come with OLED displays recently and this has come with a surprise that Motorola is still promoting the old LCD screens.

The newly launched Moto Watch 100 comes with Blood Oxygen monitor, a heart rate monitor, accelerometer, gyroscope, a 20 mm strap size and 26 sports modes. The smartwatch is made up of aluminium and is available in Phantom Black and Glacier Silver colour options.

It has support for GLONASS, GPS and BeiDou. For connectivity, the watch includes a Bluetooth 5.0 connection and it is 5 ATM water resistance. The Moto Watch 100 carries a 365 maH battery that takes one hour to charge from zero to full and offers a 2 week backup. The watch measures 42 x 46 x 11.9 mm and weighs 45.8 grams.

Motorola’s Moto Watch 100: Price and availability

Motorola’s newly launched Moto Watch 100 is available on pre-order and is priced at $ 99.99 which is roughly Rs 7,400 in Indian currency. The watch is available on the official website of a company named eBuyNow which has got the licensing rites. The Moto Watch 360 was also produced by the same company in 2019. The Moto Watch 100 is available in Phantom Black and Glacier colour options and the company will start shipping the pre-ordered watches from 10th December.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.