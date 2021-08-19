Motorola Tab G20 listed on Google Play Console reveal key specifications

Motorola seems to be working on the launch of a new tablet which is expected to launch soon. Many rumors are already circulating on the internet hinting towards an imminent launch. In the latest development, the Moto Tab G20 has appeared on Google Play Console revealing some of the features of the upcoming tablet. Besides, the listing also revealed the latest renders of the tablet. Some rumors also claimed that the Moto G20 is a rebranded variant of the Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Generation). Let's have a closer look at the latest leak and see what's new for us.

Moto Tab G20 Google Play Console listing



According to the specification revealed by the Google Play Console, the upcoming Moto G20 seems to be the rebranded version of the Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen). The listing has confirmed the moniker of the Moto G20 and suggests that the device will launch with an 800 x 1200 pixel resolution screen with a pixel density of 240 PPI. Under the hood, the Moto Tab G20 is said to be powered by the MediaTek MT8768A chipset, which is the code name for Helio P22T.

Moto Tab G20 visits the Google Play Console listing.

Android 11

800x1280 display

3GB RAM

PowerVR GE8320 chipset.#Motorola #MotoTabG20 pic.twitter.com/4G1i371qUA — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 19, 2021

Furthermore, the listing confirmed that the device will pack 3GB RAM and it will be equipped with PowerVR GE8320 for graphics performance. The Google Play Console also revealed that the Tab G20 will run on Android 11 out of the box. Besides, the listing didn’t mention anything about the camera or battery specifications of the upcoming Moto Tab G20.



Going with the rumors, if the Tab G20 is the rebranded model of the Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd generation) then it will come with similar camera specifications. The Tab M8 features a 5-megapixel rear camera sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the tablet offers a 2-megapixel camera module for selfies and video calls. According to the previous leaks, the tablet is tipped to be juiced by a beefy 5,100mAh battery.



Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything officially and all this information is based on leaks and rumors. It's advisable to take this with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement. Meanwhile, stay tuned with Pinkvilla Tech for more gadgets related news.