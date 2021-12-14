MSI Creator Z16 Laptop Launched in India with 16” Touch Display, NVIDIA Graphics and 11th Gen Intel SoC

In India, MSI has released a new premium laptop with a slew of features. MSI is known for producing high-end gaming laptops with a diverse set of features, and now MSI has unveiled the Creator Z16 laptop in India. The new laptop is available in two different configurations, with 11th-generation Intel Core i7 and Core i9 processors. A 16:10 touch-supported display, Nvidia GeForce dedicated graphics are also included in the computer. The Creator Z16 has small bezels and is housed in a CNC body. Let's take a deeper look at the rest of this laptop's features.

MSI Creator Z16 Specifications

It has a good set of specs that make it a good gaming machine. The MSI Creator Z16 features Intel 11th Gen Core i9 and i7 processors, as well as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. The laptop comes in two variants: one with an Intel Core i9 processor and another with an Intel Core i7 processor. Up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM is available on the laptops.

The MSI Creator Z16 features a 16-inch touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a QHD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) resolution. The display also offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a DCI-P3Q colour gamut coverage of 100%. MSI claims that the Creator Z16 is the first laptop to feature a small LED-backlit keyboard that illuminates dark places to improve the user's productivity. Steel Series Engine provides a customised per-key RGB illumination, and the laptop is designed to be slim. The design is a combination of postmodernism with the classic template.

For connectivity, the MSI Creator Z16 has many input and output ports such as Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB 3.2, and Gen 2 connectors, as well as Type-A, a microSD card reader with UHS-III capability and an HD webcam with an Infrared (IR) sensor, are also included in the laptop. A 4 cell lithium polymer battery and a 180W compact adapter are included with the laptop. The MSI Creator is a slim laptop that weighs about 2.2 kg.

MSI Creator Z16 Price and Availability

MSI's Creator Z16 is priced at Rs. 2,40,990 for the Intel Core i7 model and Rs. 2,57,990 for the Intel Core i9 model in India. The laptop can be purchased from Flipkart, MSI brand stores, and authorised resellers in India.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.