Mumbai to Goa and back. Again, but in a Safari

Goa... Possibly the most travelled destination for most melanins when it comes to a vacation. About 2000 km from Delhi, 1200 km from Kanyakumari and 600 km from Mumbai. One could board a flight and reach in a few hours or even board a train if you want to save on the travel time. But for me, it has always been about the road journeys, and I make a point to travel to Goa at least two times a year. It is more like a recharge point away from home for me. And the road presents a good opportunity to test out the car I am taking along.

This time around I was driving to Goa in the new Tata Safari. The name Safari has been close to my heart since my teens. For me, it was the torchbearer of the Sierra, a car that was ahead of its time when launched. The new Tata Safari is a longer version of the Harrier, accommodates the third row of seats and is a front-wheel-drive vehicle. A very stranger combination to boast the Safari Badge. And I would soon find out first-hand on my journey to Goa if the Safari badge was apt for the car.

The Preps

There were three of us guys travelling to Goa, and we were going to spend about four days and three nights. We did not have to carry too many bags. But there is a customary practice that me and the boys follow our visits to Goa. There are two go-karting tracks in Goa. One of the tracks is located in Arpora (North Goa) and the other is in Nuvem (South Goa). Irrespective of which part of Goa we are staying in. We have always made it a point to visit these tracks and have a friendly race every single day of our stay if possible. And hence, a larger part of the Boot space is occupied with the helmets and filming gear (go-pros, mounts, etc) we carry. This is where the initial realisation crept in that we had chosen the right car for the trip. The 447-litre boot space of the Safari is a boon for such trips and the lower loading height makes loading and unloading heavier items easier.

And since we are on the subject of Space. The Safari truly is an extremely spacious and airy car. There is loads of legroom space for the mid-row and rear row passengers (a rare thing in third-row cars). And the combination of the panoramic roof and large windows even for the third-row passengers means that no one in the car will feel cramped or claustrophobic on shorter or longer journeys.

The car was packed with our stuff and the only two tasks pending were, fueling up and tyre pressure check.

The Journey

We decided to move out from Mumbai at around 11.00 pm. A very unusual time to start a journey this long, but I prefer nighttime driving as I can beat the city traffic and also because reaching Goa during the day will give us time to rest and then step out early evening to visit some beaches.

We were aiming to cover the 600kms between Mumbai and Goa in the least possible time. Since speeding is not an option, keeping a consistent pace with minimum breaks is what we try and achieve on most drives. This is also dependent on the vehicle. And in our case, the Tata Safari proved a comfortable planted ride. The Safari has a fuel tank capacity of 50litres and with a combined mileage of about 15km/l on the automatic variant of the Safari, we would have a drivable range of 750km. So unless we encounter traffic, we should be able to make it to Goa on a single fule tank. But we didn't make it on a single tank. We got stuck in traffic just before Lonavala. Most of travelling that route are now used to it. But we were hoping to miss the traffic by leaving at midnight. Anyway, we refuelled one more time before we reached Goa ant that fuel would last us throughout our time in Goa and some for the way back.

The New Safari is 4661mm long and sports a wheelbase of 2741mm, ideal for highways. But despite the sheer size of the car, manoeuvring the car in and out of traffic was easier than expected. The cabin provides an extremely good view of the road ahead and the large side-view mirrors cover the side of this long vehicle well. And when we were stuck in the traffic and moving at the pace of a snail, the JBL 8.1 system drowned out the noise with some awesome beats. The Sun had just gotten out of his bed was starting to shine some light around Kohlapur, and the sun-kissed fields on either side of the road. The panoramic roof of the Safari lets you soak in the feeling of nirvana and the reason to start the journey late into the night is justified. We reached our hotel in North Goa on the shores of Candolim beach. Caught up on some much-needed rest before heading out for the evening.

Goa

My home town (Vasai) has a lot of beaches. For me, Goa should not be about beaches. But sitting on of the beaches in Goa with a cold bottle of beverage in hand, watching the sunset, is a different high point in life. The next few days, we would be exploring some unexplored places in Goa(if any left) and Go_karting every single day. From all the places in Goa, there is one place where we take most of the cars when we go to Goa. This location on a hilltop is not easily accessible since there are no direct roads leading to the area. The place is called the Hill Top View and is located at Vagator, Anjuna. The climb to the top of this hill is unforgiving. Especially if you drive a heavy car with just front-wheel drive. The terrain is mostly loose gravel right to the top of the hill. Honestly speaking, I was not expecting the Safari to make it to the top. The car is long, slightly heavy and has front-wheel drive. But the safari made it the top, easy. And the result is in the pictures below.

Time works differently when in Goa. You blink and an hour has already passed by. Hiking, Go-Karting, eating, sun-bathing just filled it most of the days and it was already time to get back. We were going to take the same route back home so there was nothing different about the overall experience. But let me take this opportunity to talk a little more about the Safari that made this journey more commendable.

The TATA SAFARI

When we were in Goa, we would occasionally spot the new Safari on the road. Driving towards us or just passing by. The car has a striking presence. So much so, that end up staring at the other car and the other drive would stare back at our car. It's beautiful and intimidating at the same time.

There is enough space in the car for a small family and weeks worth of luggage. The drive is smooth and so are the gear changes on the automatic gearbox, something Tata has improved on compared to the previous generation of vehicles. Even the third row of seats feels airy thanks to the large windows and the panoramic roof. The infotainment is easy to understand and does not lag even when using Apple Car Play or Android Auto. Yes, there is some fierce competition in the market that Safari has to rub shoulders with. But is the car worth the money? Yes. Is does it justify the Safari badge? YES... Nuff said.