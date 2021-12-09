Mysterious Nokia smartphone spotted on Geekbench with Samsung Exynos 7884

Nokia is all set to launch another smartphone in the market. This new smartphone from HMD global which is the company that launches the Nokia branded smartphones has been spotted on the benchmarking platform Geekbench with the name Nokia Suzume. The listing on the Geekbench website has revealed some key details of the upcoming Nokia Suzume smartphone.

According to the benchmark listings, the upcoming Nokia Suzume smartphone will run on an octa-core processor and that might be the Samsung Exynos 7884 processor. We have seen this processor on Samsung's A10 smartphone.

The upcoming Nokia smartphone will come with 3GB of RAM and it will offer an Android 12 operating system out of the box. This smartphone has scored 306 points in the single-core test and in the multi-core test the smartphone has scored 1000 points.

The processor of this smartphone is built on the 14nm node which is a bit outdated as most of the new chipsets are being made on the 4nm node. This processor comes with two Cortex A73 cores and six A53 cores. Along with that, the processor will get Mali G71MP2 GPU and an LTE modem.

Recently details about 4 new devices got leaked online and the upcoming Nokia's Suzume smartphone is one of them. We don't have any other specification details of this upcoming Nokia Suzume smartphone but with the current details available we can say that this will be a budget or a mid-range smartphone which will offer an LCD screen and a triple real camera set up at the back.

More details about the upcoming Nokia Suzume smartphone might come online in the coming time, and because the device is already listed on the benchmarking platform Geekbench the launch of the smartphone is also not far away.

Apart from the smartphone Nokia recently launched their all-new TWS called Nokia E3103. This TWS earbud comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and it offers up to 38 hours of battery life, and the new Nokia TWS 731 earbuds were also spotted on the FCC listing. With this information, we can say that HMD Global is also working on TWS wearables apart from smartphones.

