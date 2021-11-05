Mysterious smartphone found running on the Snapdragon 898 processor; All you need to know

The new Tech summit event is going to happen in December and we are assuming that Qualcomm is all set to announce its new flagship processor for mobile devices. Currently, the flagship processor which Qualcomm offers for mobile devices is the snapdragon 888+. This chipset is going to be replaced by its successor which will be called the Snapdragon 898 processor. Tipster Digital Chat station found an image of a mysterious smartphone that is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 898 chipset. In this photo of a mysterious smartphone, there were details about the upcoming Qualcomm's flagship processor which was visible because of the benchmarking application in the phone named the device info HW. This app confirmed lots of key specifications of the upcoming flagship processor.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 Leak

The model number of Qualcomm's upcoming flagship processor is SM8450. This new flagship processor is based on 3 cluster architecture. Along with that this chipset will get the cortex X2 prime core and work at 3.0 GHz. This will be paired with the 3 cortex A710 cores working at 2.5 GHz frequency, and the 4 cortex A510 power-efficient core which is clocking at the 1.79 GHz, with all these specifications we can surely assume that the new Snapdragon 898 processor will be an extremely powerful chipset.

Today lots of smartphone users are using smartphones for heavy graphics that's why this upcoming flagship processor will come with Adreno 730 GPU. Along with that the upcoming flagship chipset from Qualcomm will also feature a Snapdragon X65 5G modem, which can deliver 10gbps of download speed, although this was not mentioned in the screenshot of the specifications many online reports claim this to be true.

As of now, we don't have any idea which smartphone was spotted with the upcoming snapdragon 898 processor. That smartphone had extremely slim bezels and the top of the smartphone was not visible. But we are assuming that the smartphone might have a punch-hole camera at the top.

We are also assuming that Xiaomi and Vivo can announce their new smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor in the next month. Last year Xiaomi announced its Xiaomi mi 11 5G smartphone which was launched with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor in December 2020. That's why we are assuming that Xiaomi can launch their Xiaomi 12 with the upcoming flagship processor in the next month.

Recently a new Vivo smartphone was also spotted on the Geekbench in September this smartphone had a snapdragon 898 processor. But as of now, we don't have any information about whether Vivo will launch this smartphone under its X series or NEX branded models.

It will be interesting to see the crazy performance of the upcoming flagship processor from Qualcomm.

Source