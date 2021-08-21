NASA and SpaceX paused work on the human moon lander project due to Blue Origin lawsuit

Earlier in April, NASA announced that Elon Musk’s SpaceX won the contract to make the human moon lander for its Artemis program. The project made headlines as it was a massive $2.9 billion contract. Soon after, Blue Origin by the billionaire Jeff Bezos challenged NASA’s decision and filed a protest with the federal Government Accountability Office. However, GAO sided with NASA over its decision to pick SpaceX for the human moon lander project and rejected Blue Origin’s protest. Now, Blue Origin has filed a protest with GAO once again over the same matter.

NASA and SpaceX are halting work on the human moon lander project till November 1st

Due to the new lawsuit by Blue Origin, NASA and SpaceX have agreed to put the human moon lander project on hold. The US space agency has halted the project from August 19th to November 1st. NASA has agreed to pause work on the project by 2.5 months in exchange to resolve the lawsuit by the end of the November 1st window. This again has risked the space agency’s tight schedule to return astronauts to the moon.

"NASA has voluntarily paused work with SpaceX for the human landing system (HLS) Option A contract effective Aug. 19 through Nov. 1," NASA officials wrote in a statement emailed to Space.com. "In exchange for this temporary stay of work, all parties agreed to an expedited litigation schedule that concludes on Nov. 1. NASA officials are continuing to work with the Department of Justice to review the details of the case and look forward to a timely resolution of this matter."

The moon lander system will ferry astronauts to the moon in 2024

As announced by NASA earlier, the human moon lander system that SpaceX is building will ferry astronauts from lunar orbit to the moon’s surface in 2024. This will be part of the Artemis 3 mission. The Artemis program is built on collaborations with American businesses. The astronauts will use NASA’s own Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft to go to lunar orbit. However, the space agency is using a commercial partner to send astronauts to the surface of the moon.