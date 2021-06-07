NASA explains the importance to 2030 missions to Venus

A few decades ago, the first man stepped on the moon. Currently, the Mars missions are making significant progress. But now, NASA wants to aim for Venus and will have an active mission to Venus by 2030.

It has been five decades since man first stepped on the moon, and ever since that day, our ambitions have grown exponentially. Currently, we(NASA) has active missions on Mars. These missions will help establish if Mars ever supported life as there were traces of water found on the planet. The current mission objective of the rovers on Mars is to scale more of the landscape and study and send back samples that can be analysed back on earth. The current Mars mission will pave way for a manned mission to Mars very soon.

With the success of the Mars mission, NASA is turning its attention to Venus. There has been no mission to Venus since 1990. After three decades, NASA is once again gearing up and heading back to Venus. On June 2, Mr Bill Nelson, the administrator for NASA, announced that NASA plans to send two new missions to Venus by 2030. The first probe is called DAVINCI+, and the second one is called VERITAS.

WHY VENUS?

The temperatures on Venus can reach up to 470-degree celsius. That is hot enough to melt lead. The high temperatures on Venus are mainly due to the greenhouse effect created by the carbon dioxide that makes up for 96% of the total atmosphere on Venus. On Earth, most of the carbon is trapped in the rocks. While on Venus, the Carbon has managed to escape into the atmosphere leading to a runaway greenhouse effect and thus, the soaring temperatures. The atmosphere on Venus also has high amounts of Sulphuric Acid. But the planet was not always this hostile. The atmospheric conditions on Venus were very similar to that of Earth. Hence studying what caused the changes to the atmosphere on Venus will also help us prevent greenhouse effects on Earth.

DAVINCI+

The DAVINCI+ which means Deep Atmosphere of Venus Investigations of Noble Gases, Chemistry and Imaging includes a decent probe. The Probe will capture details of the atmosphere, taking measurements as it descends to the surface of Venus.

VERITAS

VERITAS which means Veritas, short for Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography and Spectroscopy are tasked to stay in orbit and study the surface of Venus using state-of-the-art radar and imaging instruments.

Why is Venus inhabitable? The temperatures on Venus can reach up to 470-degree celsius. That is hot enough to melt lead. The high temperatures on Venus are mainly due to the greenhouse effect created by the carbon dioxide that makes up for 96% of the total atmosphere on Venus. What is DAVINCI+? The DAVINCI+ which means Deep Atmosphere of Venus Investigations of Noble Gases, Chemistry and Imaging includes a decent probe. The Probe will capture details of the atmosphere, taking measurements as it descends to the surface of Venus. What is VERITAS? VERITAS which means Veritas, short for Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography and Spectroscopy are tasked to stay in orbit and study the surface of Venus using state-of-the-art radar and imaging instruments.

Share your comment ×