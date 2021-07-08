NASA is offering $45 Million to US companies to reduce risk for on moon landing services

NASA seems to be looking for new work to mature design and conduct technology and engineering risk-reduction for the human landing system.

Landing on the Moon is one of the most amazing achievements by humankind and now the popular National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is once again working on a new moon project called Artemis. NASA is planning to send humans back to the moon and this time the agency is taking an extra step to ensure safety. It seems NASA is offering USD 45 million to the firms to reduce the risk for astronaut moon landing services.

According to the official forum, “NASA will award firm fixed-price, milestone-based contracts of up to $45 million for commercial-led work under a broad agency announcement released Thursday.”

NASA seems to be looking for new work to mature design and conduct technology and engineering risk-reduction for the human landing system. In simple terms, the space research agency is looking forward to reducing the risk of the human landing system (HLS). Just to let you know HLS will be the part of the Artemis which is going to ferry astronauts from lunar orbit to the surface and back.

“Prior to opening the call for commercial space lunar transportation on a recurring basis, NASA is asking U.S. companies to hone HLS concepts and safety measures,” reads the official forum.

NASA is asking all the US firms to improve their concepts for HLS and also pay more attention to safety measures. The primary goal of NASA is to achieve the safest and lowest cost long-term approach to make travel to lunar space accessible to anyone. The agency is aiming to become one of the multiple customer purchasing services in the lunar transportation market.

“Companies awarded work under this research and development procurement, known as NextSTEP-2 Appendix N, will help NASA polish requirements for the future recurring services solicitation, which will secure regular crewed trips from Gateway in lunar orbit to the lunar surface and back.”

According to Lisa Watson-Morgan, human landing system program manager at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, the new approach of recurring Moon landing services is a collective effort between US space companies and NASA.

The management allows the US companies to modify and make essential changes with their sustainable HLS concepts. This will allow companies to enter the competitive lunar marketplace and get access to NASA experts.

What are Artemis missions

Artemis missions will send new science instruments and technology to study the surface of the moon. The mission also includes landing the first woman and first person of colour on the lunar surface. “The agency will leverage its Artemis experience and technologies to prepare for humanity’s next giant leap – sending astronauts on a two-year round trip to Mars and back.”

