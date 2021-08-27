Netflix Gaming debuts in Poland; has two Stranger Things games for now

A few months ago, the popular streaming platform Netflix announced its plans to add game streaming to its service. Notably, last month, the company said that it will begin by adding games to its mobile apps. Now, the highly popular streaming service has kicked off its gaming venture by adding two games to its Android application. The company has debuted in the segment in Poland with two mobile games made around the intensely popular Stranger Things TV show. Netflix is currently offering the service in the testing mode only.

Netflix Poland now has two Stranger Things games on its Android app

Netflix Poland made the announcement on its Twitter account regarding its venture into the gaming segment. The platform’s app on Android now lets users in Poland play two games, including Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. These games will appear under a new tab as seen in the photo. Once users tap on the install button, the application will redirect them to the Google Play Store, where they can download the games.

Porozmawiajmy o grach na Netflix. Od dzisiaj użytkownicy w Polsce mogą wypróbować dwie gry mobilne na Androidzie: Stranger Things 1984 i Stranger Things 3. Jesteśmy na wczesnym etapie i mamy jeszcze dużo pracy do wykonania w nadchodzących miesiącach, ale to nasz pierwszy krok. pic.twitter.com/T2QlTH4xoY — Netflix Polska (@NetflixPL) August 26, 2021

Once the users download the games, they will be able to play the two Stranger Things games under the new games tab inside the Netflix app. It’s worth mentioning that these games will not appear in the regular app drawer of a user’s Android smartphone. So they will only be able to play them inside the Netflix app only. At the current state, there seems to be a special partnership between Google Play and Netflix, with the former providing games for the latter.

Games on Netflix will be free and advertisements free

As announced by Netflix, the games on the Netflix application will be absolutely free and will be available with your existing subscription to the platform. Also, there will be no advertisements no in-app purchases. The streaming service is planning to make interactive creative experiences like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and make games based on popular TV series like Stranger Things and more.

As of now, there’s no word when Netflix is planning to launch its new gaming functionality on its platform globally. While launching the new gaming feature in Poland, the company did mention that it is very, very early days, “it’s very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead”. We will have more details in the near future, so stay tuned.