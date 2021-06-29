Watch movies & shows offline on Netflix with the new partial downloads feature

Netflix has introduced the new partial downloads feature because sometimes users struggle with “unreliable Wi-Fi or expensive data pack that can complicate downloading”.

Popular online content streaming provider Netflix has launched a new feature for Android devices, which might make their life easier. The company’s new feature is called partial downloads and it allows you to watch partially downloaded TV shows, even if it hasn’t finished downloading completely. In simple words, you can watch a series or film while it is downloading in the background. This wasn’t possible on the OTT platform earlier as users had to wait for the download to finish before they could play an episode of a TV show or a movie. In a blog post, Netflix has revealed that it has introduced the new partial downloads feature because sometimes users struggle with “unreliable Wi-Fi or expensive data pack that can complicate downloading”.

Netflix’s partial downloads feature details

For the uninitiated, Netflix introduced the download feature way back in 2016. The functionality basically allows you to download a TV show or a movie and watch it anytime even when your device is not connected to the internet. The new partial downloads feature basically takes things further and allows you to watch a movie or show while it is downloading in the background. The latest feature from the OTT content provider is part of its efforts to launch more features that can help its users. The new partial downloads feature will certainly help Netflix users in countries like India, where internet stability is an issue.

“We've improved the Netflix download experience so you can now start watching The Mitchells vs The Machines or the next episode of Luis Miguel - The Series even if it hasn't completed downloading. Once you've regained a strong enough connection, you can choose to finish the download and keep watching — avoiding those surprise notices that you've gone over your data limits,” Netflix mentioned in a blog post.

Netflix partial downloads feature is coming to iOS soon

Netflix has announced that its partial downloads feature is currently only available for Android smartphones and tablets. The company is currently testing the same feature on iOS devices and will be releasing the same for the OS platform in the coming months.

