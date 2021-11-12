Netflix rolling out AV1 streaming to compatible TVs and PS4 Pro

Netflix, the platform which is known for offering a plethora of video content across the globe in numerous languages, is now rolling out AV1 streaming for compatible smart TV models and PlayStation 4 Pro console. AV1 is an open free codec that comes with a series of benefits over the omnipresent AVC (aka H.264) codec which is used by major streaming services. Long story short it would provide more and refined features.

According to the company, AV1 comes with features like higher compression efficiency compared to the traditional AVC codec used by other platforms. Higher compression efficiency will make sure that the TV uses a lower bit rate and lower data to deliver high-quality imaging.

Netflix suggests that their testing proved that the new codec reduces the data consumption and on slow internet connections the image quality can drop up to up to 38 percent. Furthermore, the company also suggests that there is a 2 percent reduction in play delay as it requires less bandwidth to stream at higher resolution.

“All AV1 streams are encoded with 10 bit-depth even if AV1 Main Profile allows both 8 and 10 bit-depth. Almost all movies and TV shows are delivered to Netflix at 10 or higher bit-depth. Using 10-bit encoding can better preserve the creative intent and reduce the chances of artifacts (e.g., banding,” reads the Netflix blog post.

Netflix is yet to provide HDR content in AV1, which means content in HDR tends to stream in HEVC as the company is yet to make the switch.

Currently, however, Netflix does not offer HDR content in AV1. This means content in HDR will revert to streaming in HEVC as it currently does until Netflix makes the switch in the future. Do note that the AV1 streaming is only arriving on compatible smart TVs which means TVs running on MediaTek processors will be the blessed ones. The company is also offering the AV1 streaming on Sony PlayStation 4 Pro consoles as the app does use GPU on the console.

