Netflix to stream 20 state TV channels in Russia due to a regulation

Beginning in March, Netflix will be required to stream 20 Russian state television channels. The platform was registered as an "audiovisual service" by Roskomnadzor, the country's media watchdog, this week. Among the channels that Netflix must carry is the flagship Channel One, the entertainment network NTV, and Spas, a Russian Orthodox Church channel (which means "Saved").

In a report by Engadget, the register, which was established late last year, includes streaming services with more than 100,000 daily users in Russia. According to The Moscow Times, registered platforms must not only provide state TV channels, but they must also establish a Russian company.

Companies on the register must also follow Russian laws. For starters, Netflix will not be permitted to promote "extremism." Critics claim that the provision has been used against those who oppose the Kremlin.

Other video services in the country reportedly argued that because Netflix meets the requirements, it should be added to the register to level the playing field. Entertainment Online Service, a subsidiary of National Media Group, which owns Channel One, operates the Russian version of Netflix.

In November, it was revealed that Russia was looking into a complaint about LGBTQIA+ content on Netflix. According to the company, such content was appropriately rated. That same month, Russia directed that several tech behemoths (including Apple, Google, Meta, TikTok, and Twitter) establish offices within its borders by the end of the year.