Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band Router with WiFi 6E launched; Price and specifications

Netgear today introduced a new router to its award-winning WiFi 6E line-up. Building on the success of the Nighthawk RAXE500, a 2021 CES Innovation Award honoree, the Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band WiFi 6E Router provides speeds up to 7.8Gbps while leveraging the new era of fast connectivity on the 6Ghz band, free of interference and congestion. Let’s have a closer look at the price and features of the newly launched Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band WiFi 6E Router.

Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band WiFi 6E Router Features



The Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band WiFi Router arrives with a combined WiFi speed of 7.8Gbps along with the new 6GHz band for customers’ WiFi 6E devices and bandwidth-hungry applications at an exceptional value. With eight WiFi streams, this latest addition to the Nighthawk line of performance routers provides Gigabit+ WiFi speeds throughout homes of up to 2,500 square feet.





The router houses six pre-optimized antennas for unmatched WiFi signal strength, coverage, and performance. It also has a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port that can be used to provide Gigabit+ Internet connectivity by connecting to an Internet modem or to connect on the LAN to a high bandwidth device such as shared network storage. There are also 5 more Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired connections to other home devices and IoT hubs.



Adding to this year’s list of CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree is the Netgear Orbi 5G WiFi 6 Mesh System (NBK752) – the industry’s first 5G Tri-band mesh system. Already available for consumers, the Orbi NBK752 mesh system can be used for always-on broadband, whether as a primary Internet connection or as a backup when wired Internet services fail. Its flexibility is ideal for second or vacation homes, temporary worksites, or anywhere wired Internet service is not required year-round. Tri-band WiFi ensures a dedicated WiFi connection between the router and satellite to deliver unrelenting speeds throughout your home, no matter how many devices are connected at the same time.



Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band WiFi 6E Router Pricing and Availability



Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band WiFi 6E router will be available within the first quarter of 2022 from companies official website and other resellers at a price tag of USD 399.99. Netgear Orbi 5G WiFi 6 Mesh System (NBK752) – 2 pack, USD 1,099.99 MSRP and will be available through the company's official website.