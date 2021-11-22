Netgear Orbi RBK352 launched in India; Price and Specifications

If you are looking for the most simplistic solution to internet connectivity for your entire large home, then it seems that Netgear has a new device for your needs. The company has launched the Orbi RBK352 WiFi 6 Mesh system in the Indian market today. The newly launched mesh router is one of the most powerful router-satellite pairs that can handle networking and internet connectivity to an entire home of up to 3,500 sq ft. The router was recently launched in the global market and now it has made its way to India. Let’s have a closer look at the price and specifications of the newly launched router.

Netgear Orbi RBK352 features

The newly launched router is capable of handling the simplest of tasks, from high-speed internet browsing to downloads and video calls, or bandwidth and low latency priority for 4K streaming and ultra-fast gaming, the Orbi has it all covered for you.

Netgear’s Orbi RBK352 is a simple two-piece WiFi router that works as a pair in a mesh system. One functions as a router that connects to your WAN, while the other is a satellite that wirelessly relays the internet or network further to another area of your home. Together, they combine into a very powerful intelligent mesh system that needs no wires.

Armed with the power of dual-band WiFi 6 (AX1800) technology, the Orbi performs with a strong, fast and reliable wireless network in every corner of your home. Once deployed, you can experience 4 streams of pure WiFi 6 that can deliver throughputs of up to 1.8Gbps, benefitting anything that it’s used for – be it lag-free gaming or smooth streaming. Now you can be assured of the best entertainment experiences even with up to 8K UHD streaming options.

The Netgear Orbi RBK352 can also be partially controlled by your voice assistant. Simply ask Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to toggle the WiFi or get a passphrase prompt for your visiting guests to make it even easier for them to connect to your home network without exposing your devices to theirs.

Easily configure your Orbi or set up a guest network and allow them a secure and isolated internet without exposing your network to any threats. All you need is your Orbi App and you are ready to rock within minutes. Have a home larger than 3500 sqft? No issues – simply pair more satellites and spread them out to cover your entire home and enjoy high-speed networks with zero dead zones.

Pricing and Availability

The Netgear ORBI RBK352 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (AX1800) is available in India through various e-commerce platforms, through an authorized Netgear store at a discounted price of Rs 18,199.