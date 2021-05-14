New Accessories for Lenovo to make your WFM life convenient. Multimedia Mouse, Power Bank and more

Lenovo launched a portable power bank that can charge your laptop on the go and a wireless mouse with an inbuilt battery.

Research has shown, more than 20% of the people working from home fall short of the minimum hardware required for WFH. Lenovo has identified a few of these requirements and has launched a whole new range of PC/Laptop accessories called the Lenovo Go range.

The New Range of accessories now adds a 20,000mAh capacity portable Power Bank sporting a USB Type-C port and Wireless mouse which can connect to multiple devices.

Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse

The Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse comes with an inbuilt battery that powers the mouse for two months of usage on a single charge of 1.5 hours. The mouse can be charged, using a Type-C USB connector or a Qi wireless charger. The Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse connects to your devices wirelessly over 2.4GHz WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. The Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse can be paired with up to three devices and switch between the three devices at a push of a button. Lenovo claims that the Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse can be used on most type of surfaces, thanks to the blue light optical sensor. The Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse also features an adjustable DPI sensitivity and a programmable utility button.

Price - RS 4,400/-

Lenovo Go Power Bank

The Lenovo Go Power Bank packs a 20,000mAh battery. The battery can be charged from zero per cent to 100 per cent with three hours. The Lenovo Go Power Bank has a total power output of 65-watt. Yes, the Lenovo Go Power Bank can charge your laptop via a Type-C USB port. There is a single cable with a Type-C connector that is permanently attached to the power bank. Additionally, there are three ports to charge your devices, two USB Type-C and a single USB Type-A. The Power bank can charge up to three devices simultaneously, but charging can charge only two devices via the two USB Type-C ports.

Price - RS 6,600/-

