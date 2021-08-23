New Apple Mac Mini with a refreshed design and more powerful specs launching this fall

This fall, Apple is all set to launch a handful of new products, including the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch 7 series, new AirPods, upgraded MacBook Pros, a new iPad Mini, and an upgraded baseline iPad. In addition, the Cupertino tech giant will also be introducing its new upgraded Mac Mini during the period, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. A handful of renders of the upcoming Mac Mini were already leaked earlier. Now, Gurman has revealed a few more details regarding the features of the upgraded Mac Mini.

The new Mac Mini will bring a refreshed design and a faster processor

According to Mark Gurman, the new Apple Mac Mini will be arriving with a new design that will also have additional ports, which was also suggested by the earlier leaked renders. The upcoming Mac Mini will be replacing the current Intel-powered Mac Mini in the “next several months”, adds the report. We can expect the new Mac Mini to be introduced alongside the redesigned upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros in the coming weeks. Furthermore, Gurman claims that the new Mac Mini will be featuring a faster M1X Apple silicon processor. It’s worth noting that Apple is yet to introduce the M1X processor.

“Last fall, as part of its trio of initial Macs to transition over to Apple Silicon chips, the company updated the older Mac mini design with the M1 processor. The Mac mini is used for more basic tasks like video streaming, but many people use it as a software development machine, as a server or for their video editing needs. Apple knows that, so it kept the Intel model around. Well, expect that to go away in the next several months with a high-end, M1X Mac mini. It will have an updated design and more ports than the current model”, Gurman noted in his latest Power On newsletter.

Upgraded Mac Mini leaked renders revealed its design

The renders of the upcoming Mac Mini were leaked by the popular gadget tipster Jon Prosser in May. As seen in the images, the new Mac Mini will be offering a design mostly similar to the existing model, but it will be smaller in overall size. The device will have four Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, and an HDMI socket. The personal computing machine will also be offering a “plexiglass-like” top panel, which will sit on top of the aluminium enclosure. Lastly, Prosser had suggested that the new Mac Mini will have two-tone colour options, similar to the 24-inch iMac.

