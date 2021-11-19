New Chrome update lets users easily delete data stored by websites

Google has recently begun rolling out Chrome 96 on the stable channel, which includes Windows 11-style menus. Along with the stable release, the company has also released Chrome 97 beta, which includes a number of new changes, including the ability for users to delete data stored by websites.

The Chrome team announced the release of Chrome 97 beta in a blog post on Thursday reported by 9to5Google. The most notable change is that the latest version simplifies site storage settings and allows users to delete all data stored by a single site by going to Settings > Privacy and Security > Site Settings > View permissions and data stored across files.

According to Google, more granular controls will be removed from Settings > Privacy and Security > Cookies and other site data > Chrome:/settings/siteData from Settings displays all cookies and site data. However, web developers will still be able to access the controls through DevTools.

Google believes that this change will provide users with a clearer experience and reduce the likelihood of users accidentally breaking a website.

“By providing users with the ability to delete individual cookies, they can accidentally change the implementation details of the site and potentially break their experience on that site, which can be difficult to predict. Even more capable users run the risk of compromising some of their privacy protection, by incorrectly assuming the purpose of a cookie,” said Google in a blog post.

Aside from this change, Chrome 97 beta includes several new enhancements, such as support for the WebTransport API and CSS media queries to determine whether a display supports HDR.

Chrome 97 is now available on the beta channel, and you can get it here. The stable update will be released in the coming weeks, but it may not include all of the above changes.

Google Chrome is also testing a new feature called "Privacy Guide," which explains the browser's various privacy and security controls and how they affect your browsing experience in simple language. The feature is currently hidden behind a flag and appears to be in development.