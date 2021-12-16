New Disney+ update enables Apple SharePlay support

Disney launched GroupWatch on its Plus streaming service last year. It allows up to seven users to watch synchronised content together across most platforms. However, as is to be expected, each of them will require their own subscription.

Participants can control the playback once the GroupWatch link has been shared and accessed, such as pausing it. With the release of iOS 15.1, Apple enabled SharePlay on iPhones. The feature was first announced in June during the opening keynote of WWDC21. Through FaceTime, users can share digital goods and consume them together. This feature has finally been added to Disney Plus, allowing up to 32 people to watch the same show on their Apple devices.

Disney has announced that its latest update brings SharePlay support to iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs. The feature will be available to those who use the updated Disney Plus app on a compatible operating system. GroupWatch's 7-person limit is increased to 32 with SharePlay. And, as one might expect, each participant will require their own account.

On the plus side, everyone has the option of selecting which audio stream and subtitles they want to listen to and watch. The movie/progress shows is synchronised because the playback controls are shared.

Because of its cross-platform support, GroupWatch is ideal for friends who don't all have Apple devices. SharePlay, on the other hand, pushes the boundaries of participation by allowing users to see and hear each other while watching. Because SharePlay isn't available on all platforms, the former will remain available for the time being. If you've updated your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV to OS version 15.1 or later, you can use this feature right now.