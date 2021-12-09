New iPhone 14 from Apple might come with OLED and notch-less display

In the year 2017, Apple launched its 1st iPhone X and introduced the notch on top of the screen, and till now in 2021 with iPhone 13 they have continued to feature a notch on their iPhones. But that is going to change very soon as Apple might launch the upcoming iPhone 14 series without a notch on the screen.

According to a new report which is based on the display supplier the upcoming iPhone 14 series from Apple might come with the OLED display with a punch-hole camera cut out. This simply means that Apple is planning to remove the notch from their iPhones.

Some reports are also claiming that Samsung has already started receiving machines which are from Philip are from Philoptics and Wonik IPS which is used for laser cutting holes in the OLED panels.

With all this information we can say that Apple is definitely planning to get rid of their notch on the iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro Max models in the next year. It is being believed that finally, Apple is confident about Samsung's ability and expertise to make a punch hole in the OLED displays. Well, Samsung is offering punch-hole selfie cameras for many years now as they have introduced it 1st on the Galaxy S10 series many years back.

If all this information is true then the upcoming iPhone 14 pro-Max will be the 1st 6.7-inch display iPhone which will feature a punch-hole camera cut out and as a result it will become the 1st iPhone from Apple which will have the best screen to body ratio yet.

Apple will be using Samsung's HIAA which means a "Hole inactive area" method for the punch hole camera in their displays this is the most advanced OLED hole punching technology in the world. This technology uses the laser drilling method between the OLED disposition and thin film and encapsulation. This technology is extremely challenging to use on Samsung's flexible OLED displays as it is plastic and not glass.

Till now Apple is dependent on Samsung display for their OLED LTPO panels. LG is also working on the same technology but they haven't conducted the trials yet. This means that LG will have to come at par in terms of quality and cost with Samsung To offer LED displays to Apple.

