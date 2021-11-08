New iQOO Smartphone Spotted on IMEI Database, Expected to be the Upcoming iQOO U5 Moniker

The iQOO U5 is a new U-series phone that iQOO is said to be working on. The handset's model number has now been added to the IMEI database.

According to a tipster, a Vivo cellphone with the model number V2165A has the iQOO U5 name in the IMEI database, indicating that the business is planning to debut the iQOO U5 series in China before the end of 2021, based on the previously obtained information.

The iQOO U5 will be backed by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, according to the leak. The U5's other specifications are kept under wraps. It is expected to compete with the Redmi Note 11 line of smartphones, which arrived in China lately.

According to previous leaks, iQOO is planning to debut two new phones in China this month, the iQOO Neo 5s and iQOO Neo6 SE. The iQOO Neo 5S is believed to feature a 120Hz OLED screen, the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a hefty 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging capability. In terms of optics, the device is believed to feature a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary camera with OIS, a 16-megapixel front camera.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Neo6 SE model is anticipated to feature the Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset. The phone is also expected to come with a 66W rapid charging capability and seems to become with the model number V2157A. The handset was found listed on China's 3C authority, which provided some important details. More details on the Neo6 SE are still being kept under wraps, and these details should be taken with a grain of salt for the time being.

