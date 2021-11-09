New Motorola Smartphone Passed Through 3C Certification, Alleged to be the Upcoming Moto Edge X

Motorola appears to be working on a new Edge series smartphone dubbed the Moto Edge X. Through Motorola's official Weibo account, Lenovo's General Manager, Chen Jun, confirmed the introduction of Motorola's forthcoming flagship. Before any formal announcement, rumours and leaks have already begun to circulate online.

The Moto Edge X, with model number XT2201-2, has apparently completed the 3C certification process. The phone will support 68.2W rapid charging technology, as seen on the 3C certification document. In terms of CPU, Motorola's forthcoming flagship is believed to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 898 chipset.

Alleged Motorola Edge X 3C Listing

At this time, the Motorola Edge X's release date is uncertain. The model number for the Motorola smartphone displayed on 3C is XT2201-2. The new Motorola smartphone will have a charging speed of 68.2W, according to the 3C listing. Motorola has launched devices with a maximum charging speed of 30W so far. The certification doesn't reveal the device's name, but given the device's charging speed, it's certainly a premium phone, and the Moto Edge X appears to be the only one that meets the description so far. The forthcoming Motorola smartphone will be the company's fastest charging smartphone once it is released.

The battery capacity hasn't been confirmed by the 3C certificate, although rumours suggest it could have a 4,500mAh or 5,000mAh capacity. Furthermore, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset, which is slated to launch by the end of this month, is believed to power the smartphone. This year, Motorola hasn't released a device using the Snapdragon 888 CPU, so it can be a possibility too. Given that the Moto Edge X is a premium flagship smartphone, a 120Hz or 144Hz AMOLED display is likely. In terms of memory, there's a potential to get up to 12GB RAM.

Motorola has yet to disclose any specifics. These are simply rumoured at this point, and we'll have to wait for confirmation or indications from the company to know for sure.

