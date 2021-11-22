New Pixel 6a Leak renders surfaces, Adopts a similar design language to Pixel 6

Google has one of the most limited and straightforward smartphone portfolios of any Android OEM. The company's number series represents the pinnacle of hardware and design that Google has to offer. Meanwhile, the A-series aims for affordability while retaining some of the flagship series' core features. It's only been a month since Google unveiled its new Pixel 6 lineup, but word on what to expect from its next affordable device: the Pixel 6a, has already leaked.

OnLeaks (via 91Mobile) has shared high-quality renders of the Pixel 6a, giving us our first look at the Pixel 6's smaller sibling, which is expected to be released in early 2022. The leaked renders show a design that resembles the standard Pixel 6, indicating a departure from previous A-series phone designs.

A black strip on the back houses two cameras and an LED flash module, with the Google logo imprinted in the centre. The front has a 6.2-inch display with a hole punched in the centre for the selfie camera. The phone foregoes the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner in favour of an under-display reader similar to the Pixel 6 series. Unfortunately, Google has removed the 3.5mm audio jack from the Pixel 6a as well. The phone's dimensions are approximately 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm (10.4mm with the camera bump).

The USB Type C port, speaker, and microphone are all located on the bottom. The SIM card tray is on the left side of the frame, while the power button and volume controls are on the right.

There isn't much information available about the Pixel 6a's internal hardware. As with previous A-series phones, the phone will almost certainly have a mid-range SoC, a less-premium design, and a few other compromises to achieve a lower price tag.

There is no available clue on when Google intends to release the Pixel 6a. However, as is customary with Pixel phones, there will be numerous leaks and reports about the phone in the months leading up to its official release.