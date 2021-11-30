New prepaid plans under Rs 300 from Airtel after price hike

Recently every telecom company in India hiked the price of their prepaid plans, and these days everyone is talking about it. One of the biggest players in the Indian telecom market Bharti Airtel has also raised the price of their prepaid plans by 25%. Many online reports are suggesting that these price hikes will help telecom companies to invest in 5G mobile services. That's why in this article we will talk about Bharti Airtel's new prepaid plan under ₹300 after the price hike.

Bharti Airtel prepaid plans under ₹300

Bharti Airtel offers many prepaid plans under ₹300 the 1st plan cost ₹155. With a ₹155 prepaid plan users will get 24 days of validity and unlimited calls to all the networks along with 1GB of internet data. Not only that but users will get 300 free SMS and one month of a free trial to Amazon prime video mobile edition.

Another plan from airtel costs ₹179. This plan also provides unlimited calling and 28 days of validity. With this plan, users will get 2GB of Internet data with a free subscription to the Amazon prime video mobile edition. Users will also be able to send 300 free SMS with this plan. Users should keep in mind that Airtel will charge ₹1 for SMS once you have crossed the 300 SMS mark for both of these plans.

The next plan from Airtel costs ₹239. The validity for this plan is 24 days but users will get 1GB of data and 100 SMS per day. Along with that users will get unlimited calling to any network. Users will also get a one-month free trial to Amazon prime video mobile edition and access to wink music.

The next plan from Airtel costs ₹265 and will provide you unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day along with 1GB of data per day. But with this plan users will get 28 days of validity and additional benefits like one month of free trial to Amazon prime video mobile addition and access to Wink music.

The last plan from Airtel under ₹300 costs ₹299 and will provide you 100 SMS and 1.5 GB of data per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days and users will get unlimited voice calling and one month of free trial to Amazon prime video and Wink music. Along with that users will also get access to Show Academy and a free Hello tunes subscription.