New renders show a notch on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Several leaks about Samsung's upcoming flagship tablet lineup have surfaced in recent months. According to the leaks, Samsung will most likely release three Galaxy Tab S8 models next year, including a new 'Ultra' variant with a massive battery and display.

Rumours suggest that Samsung will release the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup alongside the Galaxy S22 series in February of next year, and leaked renders indicate that the tablets will have a familiar back panel design. While Samsung hasn't released any official information, Evan Blass has updated his renders to give us a better look at their displays.

All three Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models' displays and surrounding bezels are shown in the new renders. The top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra appears to have the slimmest bezels of the bunch and two front-facing cameras housed within a relatively small notch in the top bezel, as seen in the attached images. The render also shows the tablet's power button and volume rocker on the top edge.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus render suggests that, like the Ultra variant, it will have two front-facing cameras. One of its cameras, however, will be located in the top bezel, while the other will be located on the left bezel. The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus appears to have an additional sensor in the top edge, possibly for face unlock, in addition to the two front-facing cameras.

Finally, the standard Galaxy Tab S8 will have thicker bezels than the Plus variant, but will only have one front-facing camera on the top bezel. On both models, the power button and volume rocker will be located on the top edge.

Although the renders don't reveal much else about the tablets, previous leaks indicate that the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup will include batteries rated at 8,000mAh, 10,090mAh, and 11,500mAh, respectively. The Ultra model will most likely be equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, while the other two models will be equipped with the Snapdragon 888.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.