New Snapdragon Phones to support up to 150W fast charging

Qualcomm will release a new flagship chipset on November 30th, dubbed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. According to Leakster Digital Chat Station's Weibo page, some phones with the new SoC will be able to offer 150W fast charging, but they will arrive later because the first batch of chips is not ready to support such rates.

Xiaomi and Motorola (via its parent company Lenovo) have devices with impressively high charging rates and flagship Snapdragons in their portfolios - the Mi 10 Ultra was released in mid-2020 with 120W, while the Legion 2 Pro supports 90W via its two USB-C ports. Both manufacturers will release their flagships by the end of 2021, which means they will not support the new higher charging rates.

According to the leakster, Qualcomm will support speeds of up to 150W in the second batch of chips that will be shipped in late 2021, allowing it to power devices that will be released in Q1 2022. This will allow smartphones to recharge their batteries in as little as 10 minutes.

The current standard, Quick Charge 5, is used by the San Diego company and enables charging speeds of 0 to 50% in 5 minutes via a technology known as "Dual Charge." It has 12 separate voltage, current, and temperature protection to ensure flawless performance, and we anticipate that the new standard in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be slightly bumped in order to provide the reported 150W rates.