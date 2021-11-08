New Variant of POCO F3 May Launch on November 9, Alongside POCO M4 Pro 5G

by Shipranshu Pandey   |  Published on Nov 08, 2021
   
New Variant of POCO F3 May Launch on November 9, Alongside POCO M4 Pro 5G
POCO is preparing to unveil the POCO M4 Pro 5G at a global launch event on November 9th. POCO also appears to be intending to release another device on the same day. The brand has revealed a new teaser image on Twitter that hints a new POCO F3 model will be announced alongside the POCO M4 Pro 5G.

Redmi launched the Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro+ in China in February. In India, the K40 was renamed Xiaomi Mi 11X, while in other markets, it was renamed POCO F3. In India, the K40 Pro+ was renamed Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro, and in other markets, Xiaomi Mi 11i.

It appears that the Redmi K40 Pro was never released outside of China. As a result, it's likely that the new POCO F3 version will be a rebranded Redmi K40 Pro powered by Snapdragon 888. It will most likely be released under the POCO F3 Pro label as the successor to last year's POCO F2 Pro. It's possible that it will be the most budget-friendly Snapdragon 888 flagship phone. The next POCO F3 model could be a rebranded K40 Pro, although this is just speculation on our part. To learn more about the device, you should wait until November, 9th launch event.

POCO M4 Pro 5G Specifications

The upcoming POCO M4 Pro 5G appears to be a rebadged version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G, which was recently released in China. The device will feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD FHD+90Hz display. In terms of optics, the new POCO device will feature a 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual-camera setup at the back and a 16-megapixel front camera to take care of selfies and video calls.

It will have a Dimensity 810 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128 GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging capability. The phone is expected to run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and for security, it’ll feature a fingerprint scanner on the side.

POCO M4 Pro 5G launch date?
The POCO M4 Pro 5G will be released on November 9th at 5:30 p.m.
POCO M4 Pro 5G features?
The company has only hinted that the smartphone will enable 33W fast charging and may be equipped with a 6nm ultra-quick CPU.
POCO M4 Pro 5G expected price?
There is no pricing information available at this time. The Poco M4 Pro 5G is expected to cost around Rs. 15,000, which is comparable to the Redmi Note 11. But we'll have to wait for the official announcement.
