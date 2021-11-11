New WhatsApp Beta Update lets you hide your information from specific contacts

For a while now, WhatsApp has been testing a new visibility option that allows you to hide your information from specific contacts. The feature was discovered for the first time in September. We learned at the time that it would allow you to hide your Last Seen, Profile Picture, and About information from selected contacts.

With the latest WhatsApp beta update, the feature has finally begun to roll out, and if you're enrolled in the WhatsApp beta programme, you can try it out.

WhatsApp beta v2.21.23.14 for Android introduces the new visibility option for a few users, according to WABetaInfo. To use the feature, you must first download the most recent version from the Google Play Store or APK Mirror. Then go to Privacy Settings and choose the new "My Contacts Except..." option to add the people you want to block. Your WhatsApp Status, Last Seen, and About information can all be made visible.

Selected contacts will not be able to see your WhatsApp Status, Last Seen, or About information once this setting is enabled. If you turn off Last Seen for contact, however, you won't be able to see it on their profile. The WhatsApp Status and About information are exempt from this restriction.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is currently only available to a small number of beta testers, so even if you have the most recent beta update, you may not see the new visibility option. But, since it's already been rolled out to some testers, it shouldn't be long before it's rolled out to the rest of WhatsApp's users.

In an effort to keep users, WhatsApp has been testing a number of new features recently. The messenger is currently undergoing testing for a new Community feature, Novi payment integration, a new UI for contact information, and more.