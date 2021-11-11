New Windows 11 Patch update fixes app usability and performance issues

Today, all supported versions of Windows are receiving cumulative updates, which include a variety of fixes and security enhancements. It's a particularly significant update for Windows 11, which will receive KB5007215, which will raise the build number to 22000.318.

This is significant as Windows 11 was released last month, and despite receiving some fixes only a week later, a number of major issues have emerged in the days since. One issue was a problem with AMD processors' L3 cache, which could result in decreased performance. Another issue was recently discovered, which caused some built-in apps to stop working due to expired certificates. Both of these issues have been resolved, but because these updates were technically previews, you had to manually download them.

Because Patch updates are required and automatic, everyone will receive the KB5007215 update for Windows 11, but users can still manually download it. There are more fixes in the update than what we've seen in preview so far, but they don't appear to be numerous. Only general security updates for Windows 11 are mentioned in Microsoft's highlights.

Microsoft says: Addresses an issue in which certain apps might have unexpected results when rendering some user interface elements or when drawing within the app. You might encounter this issue with apps that use GDI+ and set a zero (0) width pen object on displays with high dots per inch (DPI) or resolution, or if the app is using scaling.

A servicing stack update is also available, which aims to improve the update experience and ensure that servicing updates like this one can continue to be delivered as usual. If you haven't already done so, check out what changed in Windows 11 build 22000.282, as those fixes are also included in this update.

The KB5007215 update does not appear to have any known issues, but it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the list of known issues in Windows 11. Most of the issues on the list have been resolved or mitigated at this time.

Additionally, Windows 11 build 22499 has been released to the Dev channel by Microsoft. As is customary, there isn't much new this time but more than we've seen in previous weeks. Additionally, the company is releasing new ISO images, allowing you to perform a clean install of the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview builds.

So, let's take a look at the new stuff. Signing in with work and school accounts is now possible in the Clock app. "You asked, and we listened," says a bullet point in the blog post, implying that this was a highly sought-after service. Focus Sessions, which integrates Spotify and To Do, was one of the new features in the Clock app for Windows 11. It allows you to devote a set amount of time to focus on specific tasks.

You can now share app windows to Teams directly from the taskbar, which is a new feature. That means that if you hover your mouse over an icon in the taskbar, you'll see a button that says "Share this window" with a small Microsoft Teams icon next to it. That button will change to "Stop sharing" while you are sharing it. This should obviously only occur while you're on a call.

For more in-depth changes and fixes, you can refer to the official site.