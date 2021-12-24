New Year Gift Ideas for your loved ones who are music lovers

Christmas and the New Year are just around the corner which calls for celebration and thanking those who made your 2021 memorable. What could be better than a surprise gift? This New year, give your loved ones the gift of music which can help them lighten their mood, bring on happiness with beats, and get them grove throughout 2022!

Here are some cool pocket-friendly audio devices which will definitely make you your loved one’s favorite

Truke BTG1 and BTG 2

Price: INR 1599

Recently Truke launched gaming earbuds this year This is the perfect gift for tech-savvy friends and siblings. The product features Bluetooth 5.1 and an incredibly long battery life that offers a 10hours playtime on a single charge and a 48 hours of playtime with the case as well as 180 hours standby time alongside a 3-4times chare from the case.

HyperX Cloud Core 7.1

Price: 5,490

Cloud Core 7.1- Cloud Core 7.1 is one of the best headsets in the market. Ideally made for gamers, it comes equipped with virtual 7.1 surround sound, which allows you to listen to the sound of in-game enemies with accurate positional audio. It comes with Cloud Core’s digital signal processing sound card and offers an immersive audio experience. Additionally, it comes with the company’s audio control box that allows you to easily control the mic volume and the headset volume. The headphone has been built to last for a long time with the help of its durable aluminum frame and flaunts premium leatherette and memory foam for a comfortable fit.

Truke Buds S1

Price: INR 1399

Offering a playtime of up to 10hours on a single charge, truke buds S1 come equipped with a 500mAh Premium Sliding case, providing a total playtime of up to 72 hours. For Music lovers, it offers High fidelity Powerful sound with its 10mm Graphene Speakers coupled with AAC Codec Support. It also comes with a universal Type-C charging interface and features a rich Digital LED Display with a one-touch maneuver. The latest earbuds also have a Quad MEMS Mic ENC that allows a Rich Calling Experience.

MIVI Collar 2

Price: 1,399

The Collar 2 wireless earphones with dynamic audio capacity are the one-stop solution for all your lifestyle needs- from work to workouts. The device sports Bluetooth 5.0 for uninterrupted connectivity and is extremely lightweight for durable use. Built with dual audio radiators for studio-grade sound, the earphones keep your music acoustic on-point. Additionally, it is the only wireless earphone at that price to offer a Super-Charging feature. As per Mivi, charging the device for 10 minutes gives listeners 10 hours of playtime. Giving it a full charge of 40 minutes gives a playtime of 17 hours. All these amazing features of MIVI Collar 2 make it perfect to meet an audio lover’s demand who can’t afford a premium earphone. It is made with the highest quality materials and comes in 6 beautiful colors: Black, Blue, White, Red, Orange, Green.