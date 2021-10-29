Nikon unveils the latest Z9 full-frame mirrorless camera in India at Rs 4,75,995

Nikon India subsidiary of Nikon Corporation Tokyo, unveils the latest Nikon Z 9, the revolutionary full-frame (Nikon FX-format) Z series mirrorless camera designed to surpass expectations with its unrivalled performance and breakthrough features that are firsts for both in the mirrorless category and Nikon. Let’s have a closer look at the specifications, features, and price of the newly launched mirrorless camera.

Nikon Z9 mirrorless camera specifications

The introduction of the Z9 allows professionals to capture stills and videos with ease. Nikon’s first 4-axis vertical and horizontal tilting monitor and integrated vertical grip will have users capturing the best moments in comfort, even under the harshest conditions. According to the company, the Nikon Z9 also features the world’s largest variety of simultaneous subject detection among mirrorless cameras, with its tenacious autofocus (AF) offering, and the Real-Live Viewfinder without blackout period.

When the Auto mode is selected, the algorithm automatically selects main subjects with comprehensive consideration of information such as subject size, position, defocus, and more. Users will be among the first to enjoy shooting with stunning 8K in-camera recording for up to 125 minutes making it the most practical camera for location shoots.

In addition, the company has also improved the detection performance of the camera and increased 405-point auto-area AF. This enhances the AF acquisition and tracking of even smaller subjects and their movements. The subject detection works for wide-area AF (S) and (L), auto-area AF, 3D-tracking, even during video recording.

The newly launched Z9 offers in-camera video recording in high-quality 8K/30p in FX-based video format only, and 4K/30p/60p/120p – a few of the very firsts for Nikon and the highest video performance in Nikon history. The camera supports CFexpress Type B cards with fast writing speed and the company also recommends the same for video recording.

Nikon’s first full-frame mirrorless camera is built without a mechanical shutter, the mirrorless cameras incorporating an image sensor of 40 megapixels.

Nikon Z9 price in India

The new Nikon Z9 body only will be available for sale across Nikon authorized stores in India starting the end of November 2021 at Rs 4,75,995.