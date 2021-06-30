Nikon Z fc mirrorless camera launched; features a stylish retro design

The Nikon Z fc features a 20.9-megapixel DX-format CMOS sensor alongside the EXPEED 6 image processor. The camera is being offered in six premium colour options including Amber Brown, Coral Pink, Mint Green, Natural Grey, Sand Beige, and White.

Nikon has expanded its range of cameras by launching the Nikon Z fc mirrorless camera. The device comes with a retro design and is fitted with modern features and performance. The design of the Nikon Z fc is quite similar to the older Nikon FM2 film camera, which was released way back in the 1980s. The new Nikon Z fc camera also sports a durable design and a circular eyepiece to let you capture the photos perfectly. The durability of the camera is enhanced by the magnesium alloy body. Notably, the camera is being offered in six premium colour options, which all feature leather-tone inserts on the front and top.

Nikon Z fc features and specifications

The Nikon Z fc mirrorless camera offers a 20.9-megapixel DX-format CMOS sensor alongside the EXPEED 6 image processor. The camera has the same Z mount as the earlier models, which allows you to add multiple full-frame Z mount lenses to the device. The device is capable of capturing videos at 11fps in FHD resolution. There’s also support for 4K video recording at 30fps and eye detection autofocus. The camera also has an HDMI output port for external recording and a microphone for recording audio. Notably, the device also comes with a 3-inch OLED display with 1,040k dot resolution.

“The Z fc is the first Z-series camera to adopt a heritage design, while simultaneously supporting various advanced features. In addition to the enjoyment of shooting great stills and videos, it is designed with particular attention paid to delivering the pride and joy of ownership. Its compact, lightweight body is highly portable but packs superb operability and rendering capability, making it easy to handle even for first-time mirrorless camera users”, the company commented on the launch of the new camera.

Nikon Z fc mirrorless camera pricing and availability

The Nikon Z fc is priced at Rs 84,995 for the camera module only. The device can also be purchased with the Nikkor Z DX-16 50mm camera lens for Rs 97,995 and Rs 1,05,995 for the variant with Nikkor Z 28mm lens. The device will be available to buy on the brand’s website and authorised retail stores across the country in Amber Brown, Coral Pink, Mint Green, Natural Grey, Sand Beige, and White colour variants.

Credits :Nikon

