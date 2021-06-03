Nintendo sales surpass 20 Million units in Japan.

Nintendo's home country Japan has been one of the most important markets for Nintendo. Over 20 Million Nintendo units and more have been sold in Japan alone.

In a report shared by Famitsu, Nintendo's Switch, first launched in March 2017, has surpassed 20 Million(to date) units in sale in Japan alone. The total sales figures globally amount to about 84.59 million units. But the popularity of the gaming console can also be credited to the gaming titles available for playing on the Nintendo Switch. We have listed down the top 5 best selling Switch games.

Animal crossing (6.78 million)

Animal Crossing is a social simulation video game, where the character(human/player) is placed in a village inhabited by various animals. The player has to carry out various activities like bug catching, fishing, fossil hunting, etc. The gameplay is open-ended and the game also uses the console's internal clock to affect the time of day in the game. Over 60 million copies of Animal Crossing, were sold worldwide.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (4.29 million)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a crossover fighting game released in 2018. The player can control various characters and use different attacks to weaken other opponents and knock them out of the arena. The game features multiple playing modes like single-player, campaign and multiplayer mode. Over 60 million copies of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, were sold worldwide.

Pokémon Sword and Shield (4.05 million)

Pokémon Sword and Shield is a role-playing video game launched in 2019. You play as a Pokémon trainer with ambitions of becoming a Pokémon Champion. As a player, you have to battle against other trainers and rise in ranks. Over 21.10 million copies of Pokémon Sword and Shield, were sold worldwide.

Splatoon 2 (3.87 million)

Splatoon 2 is a third-person shooter launched in 2017. As a sequel to the original Splatoon, Splatoon 2 features a new story driver single-player mode and a multiplayer online mode. Splatoon 2 sold over 12.21 million copies worldwide and might see a new sequel Splatoon 3 release in 2022.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (3.84 million)

Mario Kart 8 Delux is a kart racing game released in May 2014. The player can choose from multiple playable characters to race. The objective is to win the race by creating hindrance for other racers. There are a variety of collectables available during the race and these can be used later for upgrades. The game has sold 41 million copies worldwide.

