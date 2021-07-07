Nintendo Switch OLED version goes official; brings new design and upgraded dock

The new Nintendo Switch OLED is essentially a variant of the Nintendo Switch, which was launched way back in March 2017. The console comes with features like an upgraded screen, higher built-in storage, better audio output, and a slightly improved design.

Gaming console manufacturer Nintendo has expanded its range of Switch series devices with the addition of a new console which might leave you amazed. The company has just launched the Nintendo Switch OLED model which comes with an upgraded display. The new device is essentially a variant of the Nintendo Switch, which was launched way back in March 2017. The console comes with features like an upgraded screen, higher built-in storage, better audio output, and a slightly improved design. The new Nintendo gaming console also features a redesigned kickstand at the back which will allow you to place it on a plane surface and enjoy gaming. Unlike the earlier Nintendo Switch that has a small strip, the new Nintendo Switch OLED flaunts a wider flap on the back, which can be adjusted in various positions and is sturdier than the predecessor.

Nintendo Switch OLED features and specifications

The Nintendo Switch OLED version’s biggest highlight is a 7-inch OLED screen, which is bigger than the 6.2-inch IPS LCD display on the earlier model and no experts are needed to tell you that OLED panels are better than IPS. The resolution of the screen of the new model is the same as the earlier Nintendo Switch version at 1,280 x 720 pixels. The dock that comes with the latest Nintendo Switch OLED version also has upgraded features. The gaming console’s dock now includes an Ethernet port, which should offer a more reliable internet connection as compared to Wi-Fi.

Similar to the previous Nintendo Switch, the new Switch OLED version also has the NVIDIA Tegra X1 processor which ensures a smooth gaming experience. The chipset of the device is accompanied by 64GB of internal memory which makes enough room for you to install games. The company has also announced that the new Nintendo Switch OLED offers enhanced bottom-firing stereo speakers. The battery capacity of the new version is claimed to be the same as the standard version of the gaming console. The new model supports all the additional accessories as the earlier variant.

“The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it’s Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite”.

Nintendo Switch price and availability

The Nintendo Switch OLED version is priced at $350 (~Rs 26,130), which is $50 (~Rs 3,700) higher than the earlier model. The gaming console will be available in the iconic Neon Red / Neon Blue as well as a White colour variant. The new Nintendo Switch OLED version will go on sale starting from October 8th. However, there is still no word on when the company is planning to launch the console in the Indian market. Stay tuned to know more about gaming and tech-related news.

Credits :Nintendo

