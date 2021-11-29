Nissan plans to invest $17.6 billion in EV development over the next five years

Nissan announced that it will spend 2 trillion yen ($17.6 billion) over the next five years developing new electric vehicles and battery technology as part of a grand plan dubbed "Ambition 2030." By 2030, it plans to release 15 new electric vehicles, with electrified vehicles accounting for half of its vehicle lineup.

Over the next eight years, the automaker plans to develop 23 electrified vehicles, with 20 of those coming in the next five years alone. By 2030, it hopes to have a market mix of 75% electrified (EV and e-Power PHEV/hybrids) in Europe, 55% in Japan, and 40% in the US and China.

Internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles would presumably make up the rest of the mix. It's worth noting that Nissan announced in early 2021 that by the early 2030s, it planned to electrify every all-new car it launches. Any ICE vehicles that are still available are likely to be legacy models.

Nissan plans to release electric vehicles with all-solid-state batteries (ASSB) by 2028 and open a pilot plant in Yokohama as early as 2024, according to the company. That technology promises benefits such as faster charging times, but it has yet to reach the market. By 2028, the company wants to bring the cost of battery packs down to $75 per kWh, with a further reduction to $65 per kWh in the future. According to Bloomberg, that would be about half of what EV batteries cost last year. Nissan aims to produce 130 GWh of batteries by 2030.

By 2026, Nissan and Infiniti vehicles will be equipped with ProPilot driver assistance technology, according to the company. By the fiscal year 2030, it plans to include next-generation LIDAR systems "on virtually every new model."

Nissan also unveiled four concept cars as part of Ambition 2030: the Chill-Out, the Surf-Out, the Hang-Out, and the Max-Out. They're meant to give a taste of Nissan's future technology, such as self-driving, interior features, and just out-of-this-world designs, as are most concepts. Nissan, on the other hand, has only shown images of the Chill-Out as a real vehicle, while renderings of the other three vehicles have been released.

The Chill-Out is a tiny crossover that could be an early preview of Nissan's next-generation Leaf, which will switch from a hatchback to a crossover body style. It will be built on Ariya's CMF-EV platform and will have an e-4orce electric all-wheel-drive system. It is expected to be ready by 2025.

Meanwhile, the Surf-Out is a small electric single cab pickup with a good-sized bed and a removable canopy. It would be equipped with a dual-motor AWD system and a range of power outputs, providing off-road capability, utility power, and increased cargo space.

The Hang-Out, on the other hand, is more akin to a small camper van/SUV designed to "provide a new way of spending time on the move." It has a completely flat floor and movable, theatre-style seats, allowing it to provide "the comfort of your living room in a mobile space," as seen in other recent EV concepts. It also has advanced ProPilot and e-4orce features.

Finally, the Max-Out is a concept convertible sports car with "superlative stability and comfort," according to the designers. To improve handling and occupant comfort, body roll is limited to provide "dynamic cornering and steering response." It's said to be light and has a low centre of gravity, as well as advanced e-4orce.

Nissan's new strategy comes as the company struggles with internal issues, including former CEO Carlos Ghosn's arrest and subsequent flight. As part of its "Nissan Next" plan, which was unveiled last year, the company plans to cut fixed costs by 300 billion yen ($2.65 billion) and reduce production capacity by 20% in the short term.

