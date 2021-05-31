No more Free Storage for photos or videos on Google servers from tomorrow. The last day to free backup is toda

All these years, Google has provided free storage for your photos and videos all these years. But Google will stop providing free storage from tomorrow, 1st of June, 2021.

Google first announced free storage for google photos when they launch the first Google Pixel phone. Google Pixel users were allowed to store the original photos online. And for other users, they could only store pictures in High Quality(slightly reduced size of the original) for unlimited storage. But if users wanted to upload the original files, they had access to 15GB of free space and could pay for additional storage.

On the 11th of November, 2020, Google announced that they will no more provide free storage for our photos or videos. And the last day to use the free storage will be the 31st of May, 2021(today). Starting 1st of June, 2021(tomorrow), Google photos will allow only 15GB of free space. Users will have to pay for any storage they might need later.

SO WHAT HAPPENS TO YOUR EXISTING DATA

According to Google, all the data uploaded before June 1st,2021, will not amount to free storage. But the user has to back up or upload only using the High-Quality option while uploading the files. The data will remain on the google servers at no extra cost. Additionally, there will be 15GB of space provided by Google for extra storage after June 1st,2021. Users will have to pay for storage requirements above the allocated free 15GB of space.

Currently, Google has the current offerings for the added storage. Up to 15 GB of storage is free. 100 GB extra storage is priced at INR 130/month and INR 1300/year. 200 GB extra storage is priced at INR 210/month and INR 2100/year. 2 TB extra storage is priced at INR 650/month and INR 6500/year. Click Here to read more about the services offered in each plan.

Google Pixel users will continue to receive free unlimited for their photos and video. If you want to read the original document from google, Click Here

Credits :Google

