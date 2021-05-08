No more free storage on Google Photos. What happens to your existing data?

All these years, Google has provided free storage for your photos and video al these years. But Google has now decided to stop providing free storage from 1st June 2021.

Google first announced free storage for google photos when they launch the first Google Pixel phone. Google Pixel users were allowed to store the original photos online. And for other users, they could only store pictures in High Quality(slightly reduced size of the original) for unlimited storage. But if users wanted to store the original pictures, they had access to 15GB of free space and could pay for additional storage.

On 11th November 2020, Google announced that they will no more provide free storage for our photos or videos. And the last day to use the free storage will be 31st May 2021. Starting 1st June 2021, Google photos will allow only 15GB of free space. Users will have to pay if they require extra space.

SO WHAT HAPPENS TO YOUR EXISTING DATA

According to Google, all the data uploaded before June 1st,2021 will not amount to free storage. But the user has to back up or upload only using the High-Quality option while backing up the data. The data will remain on the google servers at no extra cost. Additionally, there will be 15GB of space provided by Google for extra storage after June 1st,2021. Users will have to pay for storage requirements above the allocated free 15GB of space.

Google Pixel users will continue to receive free unlimited for their photos and video. If you want to read the original document from google, Click Here

Credits :Google

