Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earphones launched in India with Active Noise cancellation; Specs, price and more

Noise launched the Air Buds Pro true wireless stereo earphones in India with active noise cancellation feature. These earbuds come with touch enabled controls, quad mics and feature transparency mode. The new Air Buds Pro from Noise are IPX5 certified for water and sweat resistance. They feature a 10 mm speaker driver and have stem-style design. The company has claimed that these true wireless stereo earbuds will offer a playback time of up to 20 hours. Here we have the specifications and pricing of the newly launched Noise Air Buds TWS earphones so read the story till the end.

Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earphones: Specifications

The all new Noise Air Buds TWS earphones have a 10 mm speaker driver and include features such as active noise cancellation that reduces surrounding noise up to -25 db. These earbuds come with a half in-ear design for a perfect fit. The company has offered dual microphones on each earbud for calls.

The Noise true wireless stereo Air Buds Pro comes with Bluetooth v5 connection that can operate at a maximum distance of 10 metres and supports SBC audio codec. These earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The Air Buds Pro earphones offer touch controls for answering or rejecting calls, adjusting volume, controlling music playback and can be used to command the voice assistant such as Siri or Google Assistant. The touch controls can be used to activate or deactivate active noise cancellation and transparency modes as well.

The newly launched Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earphones are IPX5 certified for sweat and water resistance. With the help of Hyper Sync technology, the earbuds connect to a paired smartphone as soon as the user opens the charging case. The company claims that the Air Buds Pro TWS earphones provide a playback time of up to 20 hours including the power of the charging case.

Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earphones: Price in india and availability

The Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earphones are currently available at an introductory price of Rs 2,499 in Blue, Black and White colour options. The true wireless stereo earbuds from Noise can be purchased from Flipkart and Amazon.

